Odisha Government Launches “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana” to Empower Community Support Staff

Bhubaneshwar TNI Bureau: The Government of Odisha has taken a significant step towards women’s empowerment with the introduction of the “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana.” This visionary initiative aims to provide crucial mobility support to Community Support Staff (CSS) and Executive Committee (EC) members of Self-Help Group (SHG) federations by facilitating their access to scooters. The historic scheme was approved by the Cabinet, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving the lives of women and enhancing the effectiveness of Mission Shakti SHGs at the grassroots level.

Through the “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana,” eligible individuals will benefit from full interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to purchase a scooter of their choice, making the transition to sustainable mobility more affordable and accessible than ever before. This empowerment initiative acknowledges the invaluable role played by Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS in driving social change and development for women empowerment across the state.

The Federation ecosystem, spanning from panchayat to district levels, has been established to provide support to Mission Shakti SHGs. SHG Federation Leaders and Community Support Staff offer crucial services and guidance in various areas, including training, financial inclusion, livelihood promotion, and market linkage. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, the State Government has announced “Interest-Free Loans for the Purchase of Scooters by Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS,” further empowering them in their roles.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Approximately 75,000 Community Support Staff members comprise various roles, such as Community Resource Persons for Community Mobilization, Master Bookkeepers, Prani Mitras, Krushi Mitras, Bank Mitras, Livelihood Support Persons, Community Resource Persons for Enterprise Promotion, Udyog Mitras, Business Development Service Providers, and SHG members acting as Business Correspondent Agents. Additionally, nearly 1,25,000 Federation Leaders, including Executive Members and Office Bearers of GP/Ward Level Federations, Block Level Federations (BLFs), City Level Federations, and District Level Federations (DLFs), will benefit from this new scheme.

The “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana” is aimed at enhancing the ability of Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS to carry out their responsibilities effectively, promote efficiency, and expand their outreach within the community. The provision of affordable two-wheelers will enable these community leaders to reach remote areas and provide crucial support to women at the grassroots level.

The government has allocated a dedicated budget of Rs. 528.55 crores over the next five years to ensure the wide accessibility of the “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana.”