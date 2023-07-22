Naveen Patnaik becomes 2nd Longest-Serving Chief Minister in India

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has become the second longest serving Chief Minister in India equaling the record of late Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Naveen Patnaik sworn in as the 14th CM of Odisha on March 5, 2000.

As of today, he has been the Chief Minister of the State for 23 years and 138 days. Basu served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for 23 years and 138 days while former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling holds the record of longest serving CM with 24 years and 166 days.

The BJD (Biju Janata Dal) had been received thumping victory in Assembly Polls in 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 under his leadership.