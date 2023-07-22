TNI Morning News Headlines – July 22, 2023

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik becomes second longest-serving CM in India.
➡️Engine without wagons rolls for two kilometers at Soro railway station in Balasore.
➡️Bahanaga train mishap was due to lapses in signalling- circuit-alteration: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Water level in Hirakud reservoir stands at 614.08 ft; current inflow of water into the dam is 92,774 cusecs while outflow is 40,615 cusecs.
➡️Odisha youth who adorned his body with Virat Kohli tattoos featured in official promo of the upcoming ODI World Cup released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
➡️Maharashtra: NDRF continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad on Saturday. Raigad landslide toll rises to 22.
➡️Over 3 Lakh devotees perform Amarnath Yatra in 21 days.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela.
➡️Any nuclear attack will result in the end of the North Korean regime.
➡️Defence production in India has crossed the figure of Rs 1 lakh crore: MoS Defence.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang today, at 06:56 am: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 12.
➡️India ends their first innings on 438 at tea on second day of the second Test against the West Indies.
➡️Virat Kohli scores his 76th international hundred as India reach 373 for 6 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain.
➡️US President Joe Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti as first woman to be top Navy officer in US history.
➡️Charlie Chaplin’s duaghter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74.
