TNI Morning News Headlines – July 22, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Maharashtra: NDRF continued its search and rescue operations at landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad. Raigad landslide toll rises to 22. 
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik becomes second longest-serving CM in India.
➡️Engine without wagons rolls for two kilometers at Soro railway station in Balasore.
➡️Bahanaga train mishap was due to lapses in signalling- circuit-alteration: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Water level in Hirakud reservoir stands at 614.08 ft; current inflow of water into the dam is 92,774 cusecs while outflow is 40,615 cusecs.
➡️Odisha youth who adorned his body with Virat Kohli tattoos featured in official promo of the upcoming ODI World Cup released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
➡️Maharashtra: NDRF continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad on Saturday. Raigad landslide toll rises to 22. 
➡️Over 3 Lakh devotees perform Amarnath Yatra in 21 days.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela.
Related Posts

Odisha Government Launches “Mission Shakti Scooter…

TNI Evening News Headlines – July 21, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Any nuclear attack will result in the end of the North Korean regime.
➡️Defence production in India has crossed the figure of Rs 1 lakh crore: MoS Defence.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang today, at 06:56 am: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 12.
➡️India ends their first innings on 438 at tea on second day of the second Test against the West Indies.
➡️Virat Kohli scores his 76th international hundred as India reach 373 for 6 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain.
➡️US President Joe Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti as first woman to be top Navy officer in US history.
➡️Charlie Chaplin’s duaghter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.