Odisha Govt extends HSRP Deadline by One Month

TNI Bureau: Good news for vehicle owners across Odisha as the State Government has extended the deadline for affixation of high security registration plate (HSRP) in vehicles again.

The State Government extended the deadline by one month.

Earlier the Orissa High Court on Wednesday questioned fixing of deadline by the Odisha Government without having proper infrastructure.

Deadlines set for Vehicles:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹October 31 for Registration number ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4

🔹November 30 for vehicle number ending with 5 and 6 last number

🔹December 31 for those ending with 7 and 8

🔹January 31, 2023 for numbers ending with 9 and 0