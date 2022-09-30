Justice Jaswant Singh will be the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

The decision was taken at a meeting of the collegium held on September 28.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Justice Jaswant Singh is currently a Judge of the Orissa High Court.

He was born on February 23, 1961 in Rohtak. Justice Jaswant Singh was elevated as a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 5, 2007. He took oath as a Judge of the Orissa High Court on October 8, 2021.

The collegium has also recommended the transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Justice Muralidhar was appointed as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on December 31, 2020.

