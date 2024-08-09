Odisha Govt Employees Association demands Health Insurance

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government Employees Grand Forum has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to introduce a health insurance scheme for all government employees. The forum’s president, Bijay Malla, in a letter to the Chief Minister, highlighted the need for ensuring the health security of all government employees.

Currently, government employees face challenges in availing medical benefits under the RCM (Reimbursement Claims of Medicine ) Scheme, including delays in reimbursement and complex procedures. This contrasts with the comprehensive coverage provided to the general public under the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

The forum has emphasized that while the GJAY scheme has been extended to most of the state’s population, government employees have been excluded, leading to discontent among the workforce.

Bijay Malla, along with other leaders of the organization, including Ashwini Das, Prayat Barala, Guru Gobind Dadai, Shudrajit Pratihari, Rajendra Mallik, Pradeep Pradhan, Sudhanshu Pan, Rashmi Ranjan Padhi, Kshitish Panda, Prashant Rautharay, Antaryami Lenka, Sudhanshu Puhan, Shiv Shankar Sahu, and Babul Nayak, have urged the Chief Minister, Health Minister and all secretary to implement a health insurance scheme for government employees.

