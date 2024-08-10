TNI Morning News Headlines – August 10, 2024

➡️Government of India approved eight railway projects worth about Rs 24,657 crore in Odisha and six other States.
➡️Puri: SJTA issues notice to Pratihari servitor over delay in ‘Dwara Phita’ ritual at Srimandir.
➡️Woman, youth who ‘jumped’ from Trisulia bridge found alive; mystery shrouds entire episode.
➡️West Bengal: Amid political crisis & violence in Bangladesh, a large number of people from the neighbouring country were gathered in border areas.
➡️Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kannur Airport; will visit Wayanad to review relief and rehabilitation efforts.
➡️Kathua Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar, Bani & Seojdhar.
➡️Indian hockey team members return home amid much fanfare.
➡️ Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 57 kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City has killed over 60 people.
➡️61 People killed in a Plane Crash outside Sao Paulo, Brazil. One person who was denied boarding for being late, survives.
