Naveen Patnaik’s Big Tribal Push

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded inclusion of 169 communities in the ST list of the State.

While attending a function to observe International Day of the World’s Indigenous People at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Naveen Patnaik said that BJD Govt had sent proposal to include as many as 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha, which has been pending at centre since long.

BJD Government had also repeatedly requested the Central Govt for inclusion of various tribal languages like HO, Mundari, Bhumij Saura etc. in the 8th schedule of our Constitution.

He further said that the BJD Government took several steps for the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters and protection of their culture.

The Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Koraput, Shaheed Rendo Majhi Medical College in Kalahandi, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Baripada and Bhagwan Birshamunda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela have been made by the BJD Government. The BJD government had set up a Special Development Council to protect their culture, Patnaik added.