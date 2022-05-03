Odisha Govt disburses Rs 804 Cr to over 40 lakh farmers under KALIA Yojana

Insight Bureau: On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday transferred Rs 804 crore to the bank accounts of over 40 lakh farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The Chief Minister released financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to around 40 lakh small, marginal farmers and landless farm workers under Kalia yojana.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the new ‘Krushi Odisha’ portal for farmers. Under which farmers can update their data to get the services and advice they need.

The CM also launched the ‘Go-Sugam’ portal for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs. This is the first single Windows platform for farmers in the country.

The Gtate Government had launched Kalia yojana in 2018.