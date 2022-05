Insight Bureau: The Nor’Wester (Kal Baisakhi) rains lashed twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack tonight, bringing some relief from the heatwave.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rains along with lightning and thundershower continue for over more than an hour leading to power outage in most parts of the twin city.

Earlier, Bhubaneswar had recorded 39 degrees Celsius temperature today.