Odisha Govt changes OCS Rules; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government announced some major amendments to the Odisha Civil Services Examinations conducted by Odisha Public Services Commission on Friday.

Now the single optional paper choice for candidates will be there, as approved by the State Cabinet.

Earlier aspirants used to select optional papers but with the amendment to Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules, 1991, now candidates will have to appear examination of a single optional paper.

In another major development, the total marks in the OCS examination has also been rationalised. Henceforth, candidates will have to appear for total 2000 marks instead of 2250 marks earlier.

Another change that has been introduced is now candidates will have the option to write the essay either in English or Odia medium.

Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra said, normally question papers during examinations to state and district cadre posts are prepared in English and Odia but candidates often appear the test and interview in English language. But now with the amendment, candidates can appear such examinations in Odia and opt for English language if they desire.

The Cabinet has also hiked the number of attempts for appearance of candidates in the exam. Earlier, unreserved category aspirants were allowed to appear the exam a maximum of 4 times, the same has now been raised to six attempts.

Suresh Mohapatra further added, the decision has been taken in order to empower Odia candidates to better prepare for OCS as well as the national level UPSC IAS and IPS examinations.