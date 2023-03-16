6 Cops injured during clash with Agitating Drivers in Berhampur 

TNI Bureau: At least six cops including the IIC of Golanthara Police Station were injured during a clash with the agitating drivers in Berhampur this evening.

The agitating drivers clashed with the cops when the latter reached the Pokodibandha square near Berhampur this evening and tried to make way for the vehicles which were stranded due to the drivers’ strike.

Soon, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge and dispersed the protesters from the spot.

Meanwhile, the injured cops have been admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

It is to be noted here that the members of the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha activists launched an indefinite strike yesterday to press for their 10-point charter of demand.

