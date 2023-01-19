Odisha Govt approves Industrial Projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh Cr

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of Odisha Government on Thursday approved nine investment projects worth Rs 1,53,074.63 crores that would generate over 27,030 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

The projects approved by the High-Level Clearance Authority chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would be set up across various parts of Balasore, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Khurda, Koraput and Mayurbhanj.

Projects spread across diverse sectors like green energy and equipment, metals and minerals, paper and IT infrastructure received approvals.

The committee has given a go-ahead to 4 projects in the Green Energy and Equipment sector, 2 projects in the Paper industries, 2 projects in the Metals & Minerals sector and 1 project in the IT Infrastructure sector.

The HLCA approved the proposal of ACME Clean Energy Private Limited, entailing an investment of INR 58,209.13 crores. It is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 3,400 people in the State.

The committee also approved the proposal of Avaada Green H2 Private Limited at Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 23,500 crores and is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 1,500 people in the State.

HLCA approved 2 other projects in the Green Energy & Equipment sector namely Renew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) and Ocior Energy Private Limited which aim to provide employment to more than 3,300 people of Odisha in total.

In the Paper sector, the committee gave a nod to 2 projects, namely Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited and Deevyashakti India Private Limited. With an investment of Rs 2,500 crores, the Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, (JV between Govt. of India and RBI) proposes to set up a bank note paper unit at Balasore, which will provide employment opportunities to more than 800 people of Odisha. On the other hand, Deevyashakti India Private Limited proposes to set up an Integrated Pulp and Paper Mill at Dhenkanal, which includes an investment worth INR 1,000 crores, is expected to furnish employment opportunities to around 3000 people of the state.

In terms of the Metals & Minerals sector, the authority approved 2 large projects which are expected to provide employment to a total of around 12,500 people of Odisha. The proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd includes the setting up of 7 MTPA Steel Plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of INR 38,000 crore, and is expected to churn employment opportunities for more than 11,000 people in the state. The second project in the sector, from Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL) is for the expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant from 0.5 MTPA to 1 MTPA in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district with an investment of INR 1,140.00Cr.