New Delhi: Trouble mounted for Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after as many as 31 wrestlers including India’s most prominent wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia launched a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar alleging him of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

Alleging that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been harassing female wrestlers for several years, the wrestlers demanded change in the WFI administration and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Authority of India to take action against him.

Even start wrestler Vinesh, while speaking to the mediapersons brokedown and said she faced death threats for complaining against Brij Bhushan.

Meanwhile, Singh has denied the allegations saying that said that he is “willing to be hanged” if these allegations are found true.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a native of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

The 66-year-old politician has been the WFI president for nearly a decade. He was elected to the post unopposed for the third time in 2019 for a three-year term.

He is a six time Memeber of Parliament and has represented Gonda, Kaiserganj and Balrampur constituencies.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the present BJP MP from Kaiserganj constituency.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s wife Ketki Devi Singh has been president of the Gonda Zila Panchayat.

His son Prateek Bhushan Singh is presently the MLA from the Gonda Sadar seat.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was a wrestler during his youth, Singh had the image of being a Bahubali during the 90s.

There was also a case against him under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) in the mid-90s for allegedly harbouring associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: Subhash Singh Thakur, Jayendra Thakur alias Bhai Thakur, Paresh Desai and Shyam Kishore Garikapatti.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was also accused of providing them his phone to speak to Dawood. He was later acquitted of these charges.

According to his election affidavit for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh has four pending cases against him in Ayodhya and Gonda. He faces charges such as dacoity, attempt to murder and rioting, among others.