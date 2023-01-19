TNI Evening News Headlines – January 19, 2023

⏺️Government approves 9 investment projects worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore.
⏺️Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhay Stalin meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
⏺️Singer Humane Sagar questioned over domestic violence, dowry torture, and religious conversion allegations.
⏺️Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal molested and dragged for 10-20 metres by a drunk driver when her hand got stuck in his car’s window: National Commission for Women seeks report from Delhi Police within 2 days.
⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a three-day conference of the DG of Police of all States and the CAPF from tomorrow.
⏺️Process to consider request for Ram Setu national heritage monument underway: Centre informs Supreme Court.
⏺️Pee-Gate: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra.
⏺️Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant get engaged at Antilia in Mumbai.
⏺️Filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster “RRR” fails to make cut in final nominations for 2023 BAFTA awards.
⏺️Wrestlers Protest: Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha promises investigation, special committee for welfare of athletes.
⏺️Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands beat Chile 14-0; Malaysia beat New Zealand 3-2. England beat Spain 4-0. India vs Wales Next.
⏺️India beat Wales 4-2; finish 2nd in Group D. England get direct qualification for Quarterfinals. India to play crossover against New Zealand on Jan 22.
