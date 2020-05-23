TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2020

* MHA releases Rs 500 crore Cyclone Amphan assistance to Odisha in less than 24 hours of announcement made by PM Modi, tweets SRC, Odisha.

* 62 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha – Ganjam (41), Balasore (15), Rourkela (2), Bhadrak (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Jajpur (1), 1 Maharashtra Patient. Number of Recovered cases rises to 497 in the State.

* Odisha Govt to send about 500 men from ODRAF & Fire Service for assisting West Bengal in road clearance, tree cutting etc Amphan Aftermath.

* Odisha Govt allows home delivery of liquor in areas other than containment zones & shopping malls with effect from 24th May 2020.

* 45 taken ill after consuming Savitri Brata bhog in Bhadrak dist.

* Centre accepts Mamata Banerjee’s request, sends 5 Army columns to help Kolkata.

* The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police force reaches 1671 – this includes 174 Police officers and 1497 Police personnel.

* 6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Reserve Police Force today, taking total number of cases to 350 in CRPF.

* Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh.

* Indian Railways to operationalize 2,600 more Shramik Special Trains in next 10 days.

* Out of 4 crore Migrant Workers in India, 75 lakh have returned home in trains, buses since lockdown was imposed.

* UP cabinet paves way for sale of certain categories of liquor in malls.

* J&K Govt facilitates 13,120 migrant workers aboard several special trains from Katra

* 710 new COVID-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today; total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 15, 512.

* 1566 new COVID-19 cases & 40 deaths reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Mumbai to 28,634.

* Eid will be celebrated in the country on Monday, May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, says Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari.

* Brazil reports 20,803 new cases of coronavirus and 1,001 new deaths. Total of 330,890 cases and 21,048 deaths.

* Number of reported coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000 in Africa.