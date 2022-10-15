INDvSL: Indian Women clinch their 7th Asia Cup Title

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian Women clinch their 7th Asia Cup Title
133

TNI Bureau: India won their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title after a dominating performance against Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to win the women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday.

India chased down the score in 8.3 overs losing just 2 wickets.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made unbeaten 51.

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years restricted by India to just 65/9.

Brief Scores

➡️ Sri Lanka: 65/9 in 20 overs (Inoka Ranaweera 18 not out)

➡️ India: 71/2 in 8.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 51 not out)

