TNI Morning News Headlines – December 21, 2023

➡️Odisha police to procure corner shot weapons, advanced drones to fight Naxals.
➡️Rourkela is reeling under cholera outbreak which has so far claimed 12 lives. More than 1,000 people affected by the water-borne disease.
➡️No Covid case detected in Odisha in last week: Odisha Government.
➡️India recorded 358 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 fatalities in 24 hours. Total number of active COVID cases in the country is currently at 2,669.
➡️3 Covid deaths & 300 new cases reported in 24 hours in the state of Kerala.
➡️21 cases of the new variant have been found in India, including 19 from Goa and 1 each from Maharashtra and Kerala.
➡️Bengaluru sees 30 Covid cases in 2 days.
➡️Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.
➡️Mumbai police have banned flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.
➡️Social media platform ‘X’ down for users globally.
➡️Israel Hamas Live Updates: Hamas Government says Gaza war death toll hits 20,000.
➡️Death toll mounts to 131 in China’s earthquake.
