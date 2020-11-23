Duty First! Odisha Governor back at Work despite Personal Loss

Duty First! Odisha Governor back at Work despite Personal Loss

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Governor back at Work despite Personal Loss
260

TNI Bureau:  Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Universities Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Monday appointed 6 new Vice Chancellors of State run Universities.

Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Odisha appointed new VCs for six Universities.

Amidst an irreparable loss of the First Lady, Governor ensured that the new VCs of 6 universities are appointed today, so that they get at least 7 days to join their new assignment as the tenure of the present VCs comes to an end this month.

Duty comes first for the grieving Governor, who stepped in to complete his work.

List of Vice Chancellors:

Related Posts

Odisha-Mo Parivar rescues 11 stranded Odias from Telangana

TNI Evening News Headlines – November 23, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury – Rama Devi Women’s University,

➡️ Prof. Sabita Acharya – Utkal University

➡️ Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo – Fakir Mohan University

➡️ Prof. N.Nagaraju – Gangadhar Meher University

➡️Prof. Kishore Kumar Basa – North Odisha University

➡️ Prof. Prafulla Kumar Mohanty – Khallikote UniversityOdisha Governor back at Work

Sagarika Satapathy 728 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.