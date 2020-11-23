Duty First! Odisha Governor back at Work despite Personal Loss

TNI Bureau: Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Universities Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Monday appointed 6 new Vice Chancellors of State run Universities.

Amidst an irreparable loss of the First Lady, Governor ensured that the new VCs of 6 universities are appointed today, so that they get at least 7 days to join their new assignment as the tenure of the present VCs comes to an end this month.

Duty comes first for the grieving Governor, who stepped in to complete his work.

List of Vice Chancellors:

➡️ Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury – Rama Devi Women’s University,

➡️ Prof. Sabita Acharya – Utkal University

➡️ Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo – Fakir Mohan University

➡️ Prof. N.Nagaraju – Gangadhar Meher University

➡️Prof. Kishore Kumar Basa – North Odisha University

➡️ Prof. Prafulla Kumar Mohanty – Khallikote University