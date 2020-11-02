Odisha Governor & 1st Lady test positive for Covid-19

By Sagar Satapathy
Odisha Governor Covid-19
190

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and First Lady Susheela Devi have tested positive for Covid-19. It was informed by the Governor’s Twitter handle.

The Governor (78) and his Wife have advised all who have come in close contact with them recently to get themselves tested.

As per the tweet of CM Naveen Patnaik, Prof. Ganeshi Lal has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Related Posts

Baba from Dhaba files FIR against YouTuber over “Money…

IPL 2020: KKR win; Rajasthan Royals Eliminated

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sagar Satapathy 453 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.