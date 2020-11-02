Odisha Governor & 1st Lady test positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and First Lady Susheela Devi have tested positive for Covid-19. It was informed by the Governor’s Twitter handle.

The Governor (78) and his Wife have advised all who have come in close contact with them recently to get themselves tested.

As per the tweet of CM Naveen Patnaik, Prof. Ganeshi Lal has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) November 2, 2020