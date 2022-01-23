100-Word Edit: A Fitting Tribute to Netaji

PM Modi dared to do what successive governments failed over the years. The respect and honour accorded to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate in the National Capital opened a new chapter in India’s rich history of nationalism.

Statue of imperial ruler King George V used to reside at this place till 1968. That reminded us about the colonial slavery. Although it was removed by Indira Gandhi, neither she nor anyone else could find a better replacement.

Today, the entire nation feels proud to know that Netaji will be taking salute of Republic Day Parade from this place.