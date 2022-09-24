PM Modi to launch 5G services in India on 1st Oct

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the country’s 5G services on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress in Pragati Maidan. The government’s National Broadband Mission tweeted on Saturday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition,” it said.

Notably, India Mobile Congress (IMC), known as Asia’s largest telecom, media and technology forum, is jointly organized by the Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).