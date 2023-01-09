Bhubaneswar: Odisha born former Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer Basant Rath will join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). This was informed by Rath himself.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the former IPS officer said that he will join the saffron party before the next Parliamentary elections. However, he clarified that he will not return to Odisha rather stay and work in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“I’ll join BJP before the next Parliamentary elections. I’ll stay and work in J and K and Ladakh. No question of going back to Odisha,” he said while replying to a Twitter user who asked about his plan for voluntary retirement.

I'll join BJP before the next Parliamentary elections. I'll stay and work in J and K and Ladakh. No question of going back to Odisha. https://t.co/f05C16U19I — ବସନ୍ତ بسنت बसंत (@KangriCarrier) January 8, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

One Sheikh Irfan had asked the former IPS officer in a Twitter post, “Can you update us on your voluntary retirement and the next move? Are you joining politics? In Odisha or in J and K?”

Rath, the former IGP-Traffic, became popular among people for his effective regulation of traffic. However, many questioned his style of functioning.

Later, the central government suspended him in July 2020 for his repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour.