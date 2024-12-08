Odisha Farmers Get Additional Input Assistance of Rs 800 per Quintal of Paddy

Bargarh: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched an additional input assistance scheme for paddy farmers, providing Rs 800 over the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,300 per quintal. Over 16,000 farmers received a total of Rs 66 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the inaugural day of the scheme.

Addressing a gathering at Sohela in Bargarh district, Majhi termed the initiative a “historic day for Odisha,” emphasizing its significance for farmers. “This day will be written in golden letters as the government ensures farmers receive a fair price for their paddy,” he said.

The Sohela region, recognized as a farming hub, was chosen to launch the distribution. Majhi criticized the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik, accusing it of unfulfilled promises, including a Rs 100 bonus for paddy farmers in 2016. “The previous government exploited farmers through middlemen. Today, we have delivered what they failed to do in 24 years of governance,” Majhi stated.

Highlighting the BJP’s election promise of procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, the chief minister said the initiative reflects his government’s commitment to fulfilling its pledges. He noted that the first cabinet meeting held within an hour of his swearing-in approved the additional assistance.

Majhi also reviewed the ongoing Kharif season paddy procurement, which began on November 20. He shared that over 21,500 farmers had sold their paddy to the government, with payments directly credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours.

To streamline procurement, ministers and nodal officers have been assigned to oversee operations at mandis across the state. A helpline (1967) has been set up for farmers to report grievances, and a task force is monitoring border districts to prevent illegal inflow of paddy from neighboring states.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo commended the government’s action-oriented approach, saying, “Our government believes in work, not words. What we promised to farmers before the election has been delivered today.”

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta, and other leaders attended the event. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other ministers participated virtually from different districts.