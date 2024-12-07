Covid Scam in Odisha; CAG finds Rs 160 Crore Excess Payments to Pvt Hospitals

Bhubaneswar: A performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed irregular payments amounting to ₹161 crore made by the Odisha government to private hospitals designated as Covid-19 treatment facilities between 2019 and 2022. The report, tabled in the State Assembly on Saturday, points to lapses in bill verification, inflated claims, and manipulation of patient records, raising concerns about the effective utilization of public funds during the pandemic.

The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department received ₹2,868.80 crore from various sources, including the State Disaster Relief Fund and the Emergency Covid Response Package. However, only 64% of the ₹861.97 crore allocated under the Emergency Covid Response Package-II was utilized by March 2022, with expenditures for several initiatives falling below 50% of their planned budgets. Despite these underutilizations, payments to private hospitals were riddled with irregularities.

Among the findings, eight private hospitals received ₹144.88 crore without proper scrutiny of their claims. SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar alone was paid ₹78.6 crore between April 2021 and January 2022 without verification by authorized officials. Bills were approved based on abstracts rather than detailed documentation, undermining accountability. Other hospitals, including Hi-Tech, KIIDS, and Sparash, also received payments without submitting patient-wise records, raising doubts about the authenticity of their claims.

The audit uncovered cases where hospitals inflated claims by keeping patients in higher-cost ICU beds unnecessarily. At Neelachal Hospital in Bhubaneswar, 332 patients were reportedly discharged directly from ICU beds without being shifted to general wards, contravening medical protocols. This practice, flagged as financially exploitative, suggested that hospitals prioritized higher charges over patient welfare.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Repetition of bed numbers in bills also surfaced as a malpractice. Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack submitted claims where the same beds were billed for multiple patients, resulting in excess payments of ₹2.62 crore. Furthermore, hospitals claimed inflated diet allowances for medical staff, with some claiming retrospectively despite explicit guidelines against such practices. Ten hospitals even charged the government for PPE kits, which had been provided free of cost by the state.

The CAG’s findings highlight critical gaps in the oversight and management of Covid-19 funds, especially in payments to private hospitals. While the funds were crucial for pandemic response, the report underscores that a significant portion was mismanaged, reflecting poorly on the administrative systems meant to ensure accountability during a public health crisis.