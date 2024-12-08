Odisha-Cadre IPS D S Kutey Appointed as BSF IG on Deputation

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha cadre IPS officer Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation, according to a letter from the Centre to the Odisha Chief Secretary on Sunday.

The appointment, effective from the date of assumption of charge, is valid until his superannuation on February 29, 2028, or further orders, whichever comes earlier. The Centre has directed that Kutey, a 1997-batch IPS officer, be relieved immediately to enable him to join his new assignment.

The official communication noted, “I am directed to convey the approval of the competent authority for the appointment of Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey, IPS, as Inspector General (Level-14 in the Pay Matrix) in the Border Security Force (BSF) for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation or until further orders.”

This follows another recent deputation of Odisha-cadre IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch officer, who was appointed as IG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for a five-year term.

Kutey’s tenure has been previously marked by controversy. In May, the Election Commission of India suspended him for alleged interference in the electoral process while he was serving in the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office. Despite this, his latest appointment underscores his continued role in national-level assignments.