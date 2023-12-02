TNI Bureau: Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal has dismissed Sushanta Kumar Satpathy, the Inspector-in-charge of Baipariguda police station in Koraput, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.

In a latest post, the official X handle of the State police said, “In consonance with zero tolerance policy of the State Government towards corruption, the DGP has dismissed Sushanta Kumar Satpathy from the service under Article 311 (2) (b) of Indian Constitution.

It is to be noted here that based on a reliable input about his movement from Boipariguda to Cuttack side in a bus along with suspected iil-gotten cash, a team of Vigilance officials intercepted him near Jeypore yesterday and approx Rs 2,70,000 cash was recovered, the possession of which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Later, the the anti-corruption officials conducted searches at several places belong to him and recovered ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 37,27,000 lakh.