The autopsy report stated that Soumya died due to 95% burn injuries.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Crime Branch to probe ACF Soumya Ranjan Death Case
Insight Bureau:  The Odisha Crime branch will take over the probe into the mysterious death of Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

A three-member team of the Crime Branch led by a DSP will investigate into the case based on the directive of DGP Abhay, informed Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda.

Earlier, Paralakhemundi police had registered a murder case against ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kambha based on the complaint of Soumya’s father.

As police is yet to reach a conclusion about the circumstances which led to the fire incident, Crime Branch is expected to unravel the truth.

