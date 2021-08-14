Odisha: Crime Branch to probe ACF Soumya Ranjan Death Case

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Crime branch will take over the probe into the mysterious death of Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

A three-member team of the Crime Branch led by a DSP will investigate into the case based on the directive of DGP Abhay, informed Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda.

The autopsy report stated that Soumya died due to 95% burn injuries.

Earlier, Paralakhemundi police had registered a murder case against ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kambha based on the complaint of Soumya’s father.

As police is yet to reach a conclusion about the circumstances which led to the fire incident, Crime Branch is expected to unravel the truth.