TNI Morning News Headlines – August 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1132 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 657 quarantine and 475 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 410 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (197).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (15), Nayagarh (12), Kendrapada (9), Angul (5), Nabarangpur (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,823.

➡️ As many as 68,872 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 2 children tested Covid positive at VIMSAR, Burla.

➡️ Odisha Crime Branch takes over the probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

➡️ Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to set up Climate Change Research Centre in Balasore.

➡️ CHSE Odisha to announce the results of Plus II Arts & Vocational streams for the year 2021 today at 1 PM.

➡️ Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, a full dress rehearsal was held at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,667 new COVID 19 cases, 35,743 recoveries & 478 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,87,673 active cases & 3,13,38,088 cured cases.

➡️ 48,94,70,779 samples tested till 12th August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 19,70,495 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 53.61 crores vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

➡️ More than 55.73 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Kinnaur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 19.

➡️ 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ Pakistan Independence Day 2021: Pakistan Rangers and BSF Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border.

➡️ NCPCR directs Facebook India head satya yadav to appear before it via video conference on August 17 on case related to Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram profile for posting a video revealing identify of a ‘minor girl victim’s family’.

➡️ Delhi: Security tightened across the national capital ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

➡️ Taliban warns India against Military Presence in Afghanistan: Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 206 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.34 Million.

➡️ WHO Scientist on Covid-19 Origin Probe Team Says China Pressured to Drop ‘Lab Leak Theory’.

➡️ China cities declare rain ‘red alerts’ as flood death toll climbs.

➡️ Children born during Covid-19 pandemic have reduced cognitive performance: Study.

➡️ Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates offers $1.5 Billion in Climate Help if US takes Legislative Action.