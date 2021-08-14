CHSE Odisha +2 Arts & Vocational Results announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the result of +2 Arts & Vocational streams for the year 2021.

Student can check their Results on the official website http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and http://chseodisha.nic.in/.

Students can get more information regarding results from helpline number 0674-2301098, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

While 98.58% students have cleared the exam from the Arts stream, 99.16% have passed in Vocational stream.

➡️ Out of 1,89,363 students, a total of 1,86,685 students have passed in the Arts stream. 95 students have secured more than 90% marks and 30510 secure above 60% marks.

➡️ In Art stream, a total of 30510 students have passed the exam in 1st Division, 46101 in 2nd Division & 10074 in 3rd Division.

➡️ For Arts Stream, 84900 boys and 1,12,059 girls passed the examination. Pass percentage of boys & girls are 85.98% & 92.34% respectively.

➡️ In Vocational stream, out of 4879 students a total of 1075 students have passed in 1st Division, 1752 in 2nd Division & 2052 in 3rd Division.

➡️ For Vocational Stream, 2717 boys and 2614 girls passed the examination. Pass percentage of boys & girls are 83.85% & 88.4% respectively.

➡️ Out of 27595 Ex-regular students, a total of 7161 students have passed in the Arts stream. 2126 secured 1st Division, 193 secured 2nd Division and 6726 students got 3rd division.

➡️ Out of 1277 Ex-regular students, a total of 452 students have passed in the vocational stream. 1 secured 1st Division, 84 secured 2nd Division and 167 students got 3rd division.

The State Government had cancelled this year’s +2 examination in view of the COVID-19 situation. The result for Class 12 was later prepared on the basis of the internal assessment policy.