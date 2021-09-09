Odisha Covid Analysis – September 9, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.18% . 574 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 771 new Covid cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 117 cases belong to 0-18 years.

65,037 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,078 .

Khordha reported 327 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 71 cases in the last 24 hours.

🔶 New Covid Cases – 771
🔶 0-18 years: 117
🔶 New Deaths – 8
🔶 New Recoveries – 574
🔶 Samples Tested – 65,037 (64,602 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.18% (1.17% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (327), Cuttack (71), Balasore (41), Jajpur (34), Jagatsinghpur (26), Puri (21).

🔷 New Audited Deaths  – Angul (3), Khordha (2), Jajpur (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Nabarangpur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18664074
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1014338
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 999165
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 7042
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,078

