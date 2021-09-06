India win 4th Test vs England; take 2-1 lead in Series

Insight Bureau: Team India registered a comprehensive 157-run victory over England in the 4th Test match at Kennington Oval, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five match series with one match to go.

Chasing a victory target of 368, England openers started on a strong note by adding 100 runs for the first wicket. However, they lost the focus after that, thanks to the efforts of Indian bowlers.

Apart from Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root tried to show some resistance, but it was not enough. England bowled out for 210 and lost the match by 157 runs. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah broke Kapil Dev’s record (25 Tests) by bagging 100 wickets in 24 Tests. Rohit Sharma was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

Scores:

India 191 (Virat Kohli 50, Shardul Thakur 57; Robinson 3/38, Woakes 4/55) & 466 (Rohit Sharma 127, Rahul 46, Pujara 61, Kohli 44, Pant 50, Thakur 60; Woakes 3/83, Robinson 2/107, Moeen 2/118).

England 290 (Malan 31, Ollie Pope 81, Bairstow 37, Moeen 35, Woakes 50; Umesh 3/76, Bumrah 2/67, Jadeja 2/36) & 210 (Burns 50, Hameed 63, Root 36; Umesh 3/60, Bumrah 2/27, Jadeja 2/50, Thakur 2/22).