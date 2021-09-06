TNI Morning News Headlines – September 6, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 6, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian U18 Girls' Rugby team is under going training camp at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar
156

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 609 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 354 quarantine and 255 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 188 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (113).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (3), Ganjam (2), Puri (2), Balasore (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,055.

➡️ Over 22 lakh vaccine doses administered in Bhubaneswar; 22,01,761 doses administered as on Sept 5, while 9,74,219 persons have received double doses.

➡️ As many as 65,268 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal. Low Pressure likely around September 6. IMD issues Yellow Warning for 6 Districts – Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Puri.

➡️ Congress observes 6-hour bandh in Boudh district over 8-point charter of demands.

➡️ Odisha Cricket Association announces Team for U19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 scheduled to begin from September 28 at Mohali in Punjab.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,948 new COVID 19 cases, 43,903 recoveries and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,30,27,621 including 4,04,874 active cases, 3,21,81,995 cured cases & 4,40,752 deaths.

➡️ A total of 53,14,68,867 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th September 2021. Of which, 14,10,649 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

Related Posts

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 6, 2021

Corruption in CCTV Purchase? Odisha BJP ups the Ante

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 68,75,41,762 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Karnataka: Counting of votes for civic body polls 2021 underway.

➡️ COVID: 18 cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.12 reported in Andhra, Centre yet to confirm.

➡️ Kerala: Central team visits house of boy who died of Nipah in Kozhikode, collects sample of Rambutan.

➡️ Central Team to visit Bihar today to assess damages caused by the recent floods in the state.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi interacts with healthcare workers & beneficiaries of COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh.

➡️ ED issues lookout notice against Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case.

➡️ Sensex advances 279 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,409.71; Nifty at 17,405.45.

World News

➡️ Taliban forces have completely taken control of Panjshir province, a statement of the Taliban said: TOLOnews.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 220.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.56 Million.

➡️ Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.