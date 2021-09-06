TNI Morning News Headlines – September 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 609 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 354 quarantine and 255 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 188 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (113).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (3), Ganjam (2), Puri (2), Balasore (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,055.

➡️ Over 22 lakh vaccine doses administered in Bhubaneswar; 22,01,761 doses administered as on Sept 5, while 9,74,219 persons have received double doses.

➡️ As many as 65,268 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal. Low Pressure likely around September 6. IMD issues Yellow Warning for 6 Districts – Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Puri.

➡️ Congress observes 6-hour bandh in Boudh district over 8-point charter of demands.

➡️ Odisha Cricket Association announces Team for U19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 scheduled to begin from September 28 at Mohali in Punjab.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,948 new COVID 19 cases, 43,903 recoveries and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,30,27,621 including 4,04,874 active cases, 3,21,81,995 cured cases & 4,40,752 deaths.

➡️ A total of 53,14,68,867 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th September 2021. Of which, 14,10,649 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 68,75,41,762 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Karnataka: Counting of votes for civic body polls 2021 underway.

➡️ COVID: 18 cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.12 reported in Andhra, Centre yet to confirm.

➡️ Kerala: Central team visits house of boy who died of Nipah in Kozhikode, collects sample of Rambutan.

➡️ Central Team to visit Bihar today to assess damages caused by the recent floods in the state.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi interacts with healthcare workers & beneficiaries of COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh.

➡️ ED issues lookout notice against Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case.

➡️ Sensex advances 279 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,409.71; Nifty at 17,405.45.

World News

➡️ Taliban forces have completely taken control of Panjshir province, a statement of the Taliban said: TOLOnews.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 220.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.56 Million.

➡️ Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul.