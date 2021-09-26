TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 26, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addresses at review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's on security situation & development projects in Naxal-hit areas.
144

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 176 more COVID positive cases & 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 129 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.

➡️ 646 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1010829.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addresses at review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s on security situation & development projects in Naxal-hit areas.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab’s landfall process begins; will continue for the next 2-3 hours over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Coastal Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Fire services personnel clearing trees in Berhampur ahead of Cyclone Gulab landfall.

➡️ Covid19: Antibody has developed in 73% of people in Odisha.

➡️ Heavy rain likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada: Odisha SRC on Cyclone Gulab landfall.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab: Schools, educational institutions in 11 Odisha districts (Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Kalahandi) to remain closed tomorrow.

India News

➡️ 2 LeT Militants involved in murder of BJP leader Waseem Bari killed in encounter in J&K.

➡️ PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Monday.

Related Posts

Cyclone Gulab may not have big impact on Odisha

Odisha Govt ready to face Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’; puts 7…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 73% people in Odisha have developed antibody against Covid-19: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 15,951 fresh COVID-19 infections, 17,658 recoveries and 165 deaths today.

➡️ Hotels, restaurants & bars reopen with 50% seating capacity from today in Kerala.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath expands Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, adds seven new Ministers.

➡️ Punjab Cabinet: 15 Ministers take oath.

➡️ Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls for Bharat Bandh tomorrow to mark the first anniversary of the three farm laws passed by Parliament.

➡️ Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ as former cricketer Kapil Dev all set for Christmas 2021 release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

World News

➡️ Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India.

➡️ The Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility of Bomb attack that killed 4 Pakistan Soldiers.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Mexico from September 26-28.

➡️ Five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank.

➡️ UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.