TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 26, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 176 more COVID positive cases & 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 129 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.
➡️ 646 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1010829.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addresses at review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s on security situation & development projects in Naxal-hit areas.
➡️ Cyclone Gulab’s landfall process begins; will continue for the next 2-3 hours over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Coastal Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Fire services personnel clearing trees in Berhampur ahead of Cyclone Gulab landfall.
➡️ Covid19: Antibody has developed in 73% of people in Odisha.
➡️ Heavy rain likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada: Odisha SRC on Cyclone Gulab landfall.
➡️ Cyclone Gulab: Schools, educational institutions in 11 Odisha districts (Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Kalahandi) to remain closed tomorrow.
India News
➡️ 2 LeT Militants involved in murder of BJP leader Waseem Bari killed in encounter in J&K.
➡️ PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Monday.
➡️ 73% people in Odisha have developed antibody against Covid-19: ICMR.
➡️ Kerala reports 15,951 fresh COVID-19 infections, 17,658 recoveries and 165 deaths today.
➡️ Hotels, restaurants & bars reopen with 50% seating capacity from today in Kerala.
➡️ Yogi Adityanath expands Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, adds seven new Ministers.
➡️ Punjab Cabinet: 15 Ministers take oath.
➡️ Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls for Bharat Bandh tomorrow to mark the first anniversary of the three farm laws passed by Parliament.
➡️ Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ as former cricketer Kapil Dev all set for Christmas 2021 release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
World News
➡️ Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India.
➡️ The Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility of Bomb attack that killed 4 Pakistan Soldiers.
➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Mexico from September 26-28.
➡️ Five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank.
➡️ UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis.
Comments are closed.