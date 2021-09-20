Odisha Covid Analysis – September 20, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.81% . 746 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 510 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 79 cases belong to 0-18 years.
62,509 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,141 .
Khordha reported 272 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 74 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 623
🔶 0-18 years: 79
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 746
🔶 Samples Tested – 62,509 (62,917 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.81% (1.00% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (197), Cuttack (78), Balasore (33), Jagatsinghpur (22), Jajpur (22).
🔷 New Deaths – Subarnapur (2), Balasore (1), Boudh (1), Cuttack (1), Nayagarh (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19319191
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1020754
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1007066
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5494
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,141
