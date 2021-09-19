Odisha Covid Analysis – September 19, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.00% . 756 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 623 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 95 cases belong to 0-18 years.
62,917 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,135 .
Khordha reported 272 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 74 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 623
🔶 0-18 years: 95
🔶 New Deaths – 7
🔶 New Recoveries – 756
🔶 Samples Tested – 62,917 (65,512 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.00% (1.06% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (272), Cuttack (74),Jagatsinghpur (29), Balasore (28), Jajpur (28).
🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2), Jagatsinghapur (2), Khordha (2), Jajpur (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19256682
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1020244
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1006320
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5736
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,135
