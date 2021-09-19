Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 623 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 95 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.00% . 756 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

62,917 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,135 .

Khordha reported 272 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 74 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 19 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 623

🔶 0-18 years: 95

🔶 New Deaths – 7

🔶 New Recoveries – 756

🔶 Samples Tested – 62,917 (65,512 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.00% (1.06% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (272), Cuttack (74),Jagatsinghpur (29), Balasore (28), Jajpur (28).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2), Jagatsinghapur (2), Khordha (2), Jajpur (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19256682

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1020244

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1006320

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5736

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,135