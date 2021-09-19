TNI Morning News Headlines – September 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 623 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

➡️ Khordha reports 272 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (74).

➡️ As many as 62,917 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Sambalpur: 6 more sluice gates of Hirakud dam over Mahanadi river closed. Flood water is being released through 18 gates.

➡️ 40 persons detained in specialdrive by Sambalpur Police over Drinking in Public Places.

➡️ Mortal remains of Manorama Mohapatra to be consigned to flames with full State of Honors today.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: BMC seals 2 more bars & detain 4 persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,773 new COVID-19 cases & 309 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,34,48,163, 4,44,838 deaths and 3,26,71,167 cured cases.

➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 77.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 63,97,972 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kolkata safest city among Metros according to NCRB Report.

➡️ In next five years, NHAI’s annual toll income will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore from current level of Rs 40,000 crore: Nitin Gadkari.

➡️ Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 228.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.68 Million.

➡️ Fearful US residents in Afghanistan hiding out from Taliban.

➡️ Imran Khan does a U-turn, after praising Taliban, he defends Joe Biden.

➡️ France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over submarine row.