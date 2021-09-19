TNI Evening News Headlines – September 19, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 19, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rugby India U18 Girls bag silver in the Asian Rugby7s Championship at Tashkent
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 218 more COVID positive cases & 176 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 161 local contact cases and 57 quarantine cases.

➡️ 746 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1007066.

➡️ 15-year-old boy on way to tuition goes missing after falling into an open drain at Satabdi Nagar in Bhubaneswar; yet to be traced.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s marketing terminal in Paradip.

➡️ Heavy rain or thundershowers likely in Odisha till September 22.

➡️ Mortal remains of eminent litterateur Manorama Mohapatra consigned to flames with full State honours at Puri Swargadwar.

➡️ 2 persons go missing after fishing boat capsizes in Paradip. Details awaited.

➡️ 2 Bars sealed, officers get stuck in lift around 30 to 40 minutes after Bar staff snaps power during raid in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi elected as leader of Congress Legislature Party in Punjab; to be new Chief Minister of Punjab. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow.

➡️ CBSE Class X, XII Board Exams (Term 1) to start in November.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh at 15:06 IST today.

➡️ Delhi External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar holds a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

➡️ Maharashtra ATS arrests one more person in connection with terror module busted by Delhi Police.

➡️ Mumbai is world’s most stressful city for driving, according to a survey.

➡️ Rugby India U18 Girls bag silver in the Asian Rugby7s Championship at Tashkent.

➡️ IPL 2021: The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was paused in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume in UAE on Sunday. Mumbai Indians set to clash with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

World News

➡️ Stay home, say Taliban to female Kabul city workers.

➡️ India may soon allow foreign tourists in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Indonesia police kill ISIL-linked leader in Sulawesi shoot-out.

➡️ Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit.

