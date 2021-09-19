TNI Evening News Headlines – September 19, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 19, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 218 more COVID positive cases & 176 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 161 local contact cases and 57 quarantine cases.
➡️ 746 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1007066.
➡️ 15-year-old boy on way to tuition goes missing after falling into an open drain at Satabdi Nagar in Bhubaneswar; yet to be traced.
➡️ Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s marketing terminal in Paradip.
➡️ Heavy rain or thundershowers likely in Odisha till September 22.
➡️ Mortal remains of eminent litterateur Manorama Mohapatra consigned to flames with full State honours at Puri Swargadwar.
➡️ 2 persons go missing after fishing boat capsizes in Paradip. Details awaited.
➡️ 2 Bars sealed, officers get stuck in lift around 30 to 40 minutes after Bar staff snaps power during raid in Bhubaneswar.
India News
➡️ Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi elected as leader of Congress Legislature Party in Punjab; to be new Chief Minister of Punjab. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow.
➡️ CBSE Class X, XII Board Exams (Term 1) to start in November.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh at 15:06 IST today.
➡️ Delhi External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar holds a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
➡️ Maharashtra ATS arrests one more person in connection with terror module busted by Delhi Police.
➡️ Mumbai is world’s most stressful city for driving, according to a survey.
➡️ Rugby India U18 Girls bag silver in the Asian Rugby7s Championship at Tashkent.
➡️ IPL 2021: The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was paused in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume in UAE on Sunday. Mumbai Indians set to clash with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.
World News
➡️ Stay home, say Taliban to female Kabul city workers.
➡️ India may soon allow foreign tourists in view of declining COVID-19 cases.
➡️ Indonesia police kill ISIL-linked leader in Sulawesi shoot-out.
➡️ Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit.
Comments are closed.