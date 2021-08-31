Tokyo Paralympics Updates – August 31, 2021
Thangavelu Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze medals,respectively in the men's high jump - T63 final; Singhraj Adana won bronze in 10m air pistol final.
India has had yet another eventful day at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, with the sportspersons performing there has made the nation proud. India won 3 medals today, taking the tally to 10.
- Mariyappan Thangavelu, the defending champion, won the Silver medal in the High Jump T42 Final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday while and Sharad Kumar won a Bronze, bringing India’s medal count to 10. Thangavelu, who won gold at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, was defeated by Sam Grewe of the United States, who cleared 1.88m in his third and final try, while the Indian high jumper failed in all three attempts. Sharad came in third with a distance of 1.83m.
- Shooter Singhraj Adana won the bronze medal in the Paralympics’ P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. After qualifying for the eight-men final as the sixth best shooter, Adana fired a total of 216.8 to finish third in the event.
- On Tuesday, archer Rakesh Kumar just missed out on a semi-final place in the men’s individual compound event at the current Tokyo Paralympics, losing 143-145 against China’s Ai Xinliang. In the quarter-finals, Rakesh Kumar gave a close battle in all five rounds, however the Chinese archer didn’t let the Indian athlete advance past him. The Indian athlete began with a 29 in the first round, but Xinliang responded with a 30 in the same essay to seize the lead. The Chinese athlete subsequently maintained his advantage throughout the game, and Rakesh was eliminated from the showcase event with a score of 143-145.
- Paddlers In the women’s doubles (Class 4-5) quarter-finals, Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel were defeated 0-3 by China’s Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian. Bhavina and Sonal lost a 4-5 quarter-final match and were 0-2 overall in the doubles divisions. In the second round of the quarter-finals, Zhou Ying beat Bhavina in three straight sets, resulting in a 0-2 loss for the Indian team.
- Rubina Francis finished eighth in the Tokyo Paralympics’ women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final on Tuesday. Rubina, who had previously held the finals world record, fired 128.1 points at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo on Tuesday.
- In the Women’s Shot Put F34 final, Bhagyashri Jadhav finishes seventh with a personal best throw of 7 metres.
