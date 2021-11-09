100-Word Edit: JP Nadda reviews Report on Mamita Case

Insight Bureau: BJP President JP Nadda has received the report submitted by party’s national delegation that visited Mahaling in Kalahandi district where Mamita Meher was brutally murdered.

The panel, which included National President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanati Srinivasan, MP Sunita Duggal and MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury.

After reviewing the report, Nadda may take further action, which will also decide BJP’s approach in the state. If the Ministers in question are not removed, PMO may intervene, it’s believed. The BJP has launched a massive offensive against MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra and is also targeting CM Naveen Patnaik for his stoic silence.