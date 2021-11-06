Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 208 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours of which 23 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.30%. 536 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

51,830 samples were tested yesterday.

Khordha reported 99 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (20) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 6, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 208

🔶 0-18 years – 23

🔶 New Recoveries – 536

🔶 Samples Tested – 51,830 (55,743 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.40% (0.30% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha ( 99) and Cuttack (20).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22348388

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1043151

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1031425

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 3319