Odisha Covid Analysis – November 6, 2021
🔶 New Covid Cases – 208
🔶 0-18 years – 23
🔶 New Recoveries – 536
🔶 Samples Tested – 51,830 (55,743 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.40% (0.30% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha ( 99) and Cuttack (20).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22348388
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1043151
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1031425
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 3319
