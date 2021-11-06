TNI Morning News Headlines – November 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 208 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 119 quarantine and 89 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 99 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 51,830 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,354.

➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: Odisha BJP observes 8-hour Jharsuguda bandh.

➡️ Odisha BJP observes 12-hour bandh in Gajapati demanding removal of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra.

➡️ Secretary (5T) VK Pandian interacted with Sarpanches, SMC chairpersons , students, HM of high schools selected for HST program under 5T initiative of Hon CM. Today’s interaction was for 130 high schools.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths & 12,509 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushes India’s tally to 3,43,44,683. Death toll stands at 4,60,265.

➡️ 1,07,92,19,546 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir records over 1,000 cases of dengue.

➡️ Delhi Cabinet approves budget of Rs 1,544 crore under Emergency COVID-19 Response Package.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Portals of Kedarnath temple closed for the winter season, today at 8 am.

➡️ Father-son duo carrying firecrackers on scooter killed in deadly explosion at Kottakuppam village in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Income Tax Department conducts searches in Maharashtra

➡️ Renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha succumbs to cancer. He was 71.

➡️ Bhaker-Foroughi Pair Wins Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold In President’s Cup.

World News

➡️ COVID transmission rate across 53 countries of the WHO European Region is of “grave concern”: Reports.

➡️ Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89% for adults.

➡️ Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen announced that it had asked authorities for emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in US, for children below 18.

➡️ US Congress passes Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.