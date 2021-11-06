100-Word Edit: Jay Panda sends a big message with Puri Visit

By Sagar Satapathy
184

Two days, three big events. There is a clear message from BJP’s National Spokesperson Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda’s recent visit to Puri.

From a liberal, Jay has transformed into a religious person, which was evident from the way he led the ‘Deep Daan’ at Mausima Temple seeking ‘Justice For Mamita’.

He celebrated Diwali with kids from Utkal Balashram Orphanage, Puri who were excited to see him. A day later, he joined the event to watch PM Modi at Kedarnath & Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya’s Samadhi Sthal.

Jay Panda personally greeted the Sants and sought their blessings. RSS must be watching Jay’s transformation!

Justice For Mamita Jay PandaJustice For Mamita Puri Jay Panda

Jay Panda Kids Orphans

