Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 228 new Covid cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 35 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.45%. 221 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

50,099 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,411.

Khordha reported 96 new Covid cases followed by Mayurbhanj (21) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 30, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 228

🔶 0-18 years – 35

🔶 New Recoveries – 221

🔶 Samples Tested – 50,099 (52,228 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.45% (0..37% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (96) and Mayurbhanj (21).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Jharsuguda (1) and Nuapada (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 23727873

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1049108

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1038306

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2338

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,409