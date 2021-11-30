TNI Morning News Headlines – November 30, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 30, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over suspension of 12 MPs.
127

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 228 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 134 quarantine and 94 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 96 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ 3-tier security arrangements in place for Winter Session commencing on December 1.

➡️ 11 more test COVID positive at VIMSAR, Burla; tally stands at 74.

➡️ Jajpur: Centenarian teacher Padma Shri Nanda Prusty tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to a hospital.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,00,543: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ A total 1,23,25,02,767 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today.

Related Posts

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 30, 2021

TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Winter session of Parliament: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm after Congress, DMK and National Conference stage walkout.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate InFinity Forum via video conferencing.

➡️ Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over suspension of 12 MPs.

➡️ Admiral R Hari Kumar takes blessings from his mother on taking charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff today.

➡️ Sensex rises 427 points to trade at 57,733 in the opening session; Nifty at 17,194.

➡️ Rupee gains 20 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 262.14 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.20 million.

➡️ PM Modi expected to make first foreign visit in 2022 to UAE.

➡️ India offers vaccines, medical supplies to support African countries hit by Omicron variant.

➡️ WHO criticises travel bans on southern African countries.

➡️ Pakistan’s move to allow India’s aid to Afghanistan comes with a rider.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.