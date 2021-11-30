TNI Morning News Headlines – November 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 228 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 134 quarantine and 94 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 96 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ 3-tier security arrangements in place for Winter Session commencing on December 1.

➡️ 11 more test COVID positive at VIMSAR, Burla; tally stands at 74.

➡️ Jajpur: Centenarian teacher Padma Shri Nanda Prusty tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to a hospital.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,00,543: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ A total 1,23,25,02,767 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today.

➡️ Winter session of Parliament: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm after Congress, DMK and National Conference stage walkout.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate InFinity Forum via video conferencing.

➡️ Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over suspension of 12 MPs.

➡️ Admiral R Hari Kumar takes blessings from his mother on taking charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff today.

➡️ Sensex rises 427 points to trade at 57,733 in the opening session; Nifty at 17,194.

➡️ Rupee gains 20 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 262.14 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.20 million.

➡️ PM Modi expected to make first foreign visit in 2022 to UAE.

➡️ India offers vaccines, medical supplies to support African countries hit by Omicron variant.

➡️ WHO criticises travel bans on southern African countries.

➡️ Pakistan’s move to allow India’s aid to Afghanistan comes with a rider.