12 Sportspersons selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Insight Bureau: The National Sports Awards for the year 2021 were announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday.

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain and Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat for their remarkable performance in the field of sports over a period of four years & won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is a list of 12 Indian athletes selected for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award:

1. Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

2. Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

3. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

4. Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)

5. Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

6. Sumit Antil (Para Athletics)

7. Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

8. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

9. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

10. Mithali Raj (Cricket)

11. Sunil Chhetri (Football)

12. Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier renamed India’s highest sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a function that will be organized at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 13th November (Saturday).