TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 3371 new Covid cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State rose to 4.45%. 3520 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Odisha has ramped up testing to control Covid menace. 75,649 samples were tested yesterday – highest ever in a single day. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4018.

Situation continues to be grim in Khordha and Cuttack districts.

Odisha Covid Analysis – June 30, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 3371

🔶 New Deaths – 48

🔶 New Recoveries – 3520

🔶 Samples Tested – 75,649 (63,695 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 4.45% (4.14% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (530), Cuttack (468), Balasore (258), Mayurbhanj (222), Kendrapara (219), Jajpur (210), Puri (193), Bhadrak (176), Nayagarh (135), Jagatsinghpur (135).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (7), Cuttack (5), Nayagarh (5), Ganjam (4), Sundargarh (4), Dhenkanal (3), Bargarh (3), Boudh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,37,59,870

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 909,800

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 874,307

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 31,422

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4018