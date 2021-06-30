TNI Bureau: India has reported 45,951 new Covid-19 cases and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported 13,550 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours.

In total, 19,60,757 samples were tested yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 2.34% .

India Covid Analysis – June 30, 2021

🔷 New Cases – 45,951

🔷 New Deaths – 817

🔷 New Recoveries – 60,729

🔷 Samples Tested – 19,60,757 (17,68,008 Yesterday)

🔷 Test Positivity Rate – 2.34% (2.12% Yesterday)

🔷 Recovery Rate – 96.92%

🔷 New Cases (2000+) – Kerala (13,550), Maharashtra (8085), Tamil Nadu (4512), Andhra Pradesh (3620), Odisha (3371), Karnataka (3222), Assam (2672).

🔷 New Deaths (40+) – Maharashtra (231), Kerala (104), Tamil Nadu (118), Karnataka (93), Odisha (48), Andhra Pradesh (41).

Overall Covid Data:

🔷 Total Samples Tested in India – 41,01,00,044

🔷 Total Recoveries in India – 2,94,27,330

🔷 Active Cases in India – 5,37,064

🔷 Covid Death Toll in India – 3,98,454

🔷 Total Vaccination- 33,28,54,527