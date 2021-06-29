Odisha Covid Analysis – June 29, 2021
TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2640 new Covid cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Posititivity Rate (TPR) in the State went up to 5.21%. 3385 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Situation has improved in Khordha and Cuttack districts, while cases continue to rise in Balasore.
Odisha Covid Analysis – June 29, 2021
🔶 New Covid Cases – 2640
🔶 New Deaths – 40
🔶 New Recoveries – 3385
🔶 Samples Tested – 63,695 (66,109 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 5.21% (5.02% Yesterday)
🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Balasore (397), Khordha (365), Cuttack (266), Puri (178), Jajpur (162), Mayurbhanj (155), Jagatsinghpur (132), Bhadrak (128).
🔶 New Deaths – Khordha (7), Bargarh (5), Cuttack (5), Nayagarh (5), Puri (4), Angul (3), Ganjam (3), Kalahandi (2), Bhadrak (1), Dhenkanal (1), Jajpur (1), Koraput (1), Nabarangpur (1), Sambalpur (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,36,84,221
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 906,429
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 870,787
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 31,619
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 3970
