TNI Bureau: India has reported 46,148 new Covid-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala continues to report over 10,000-11,000 Covid cases everyday. In terms of Covid deaths, Maharashtra continues to report 500+ casualties.

In total, 15,70,515 were tested yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 2.94%.

India Covid Analysis – June 28, 2021

🔷 New Cases – 6,148

🔷 New Deaths – 979

🔷 New Recoveries – 58,578

🔷 Samples Tested – 40,63,71,279 (15,70,515 Yesterday)

🔷 Test Positivity Rate – 2.94% (2.79% Yesterday)

🔷 New Cases (3000+) – Kerala (10,905), Maharashtra (9974), Tamil Nadu (5127), Andhra Pradesh (4250), Karnataka (3604), Odisha (3319).

🔷 New Deaths (40+) – Maharashtra (405), Tamil Nadu (91), Karnataka (89), Uttar Pradesh (75), Kerala (62), Odisha (43).

🔷 India from Jan 16 to June 28 administered more than 32.36 crore vaccine doses.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Overall Covid Data:

🔷 Total Samples Tested in India – 40,63,71,279

🔷 Total Positive Cases in India – 572994

🔷 Total Recoveries in India – 29309607

🔷 Active Cases in India – 572994

🔷 Covid Death Toll in India – 396730

🔷 Test Positivity Rate – 2.94%

🔷 Recovery rate: 96.80%